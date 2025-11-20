THURSDAY TROT: Chilly but dry for outdoor doggy strolls

CLEVELAND — Hello puppers!

Give a big tail wag to Miss Molly!

Jo Ruggles, Molly's momma, sent in this cute picture of Molly to Good Morning Cleveland to be featured as our doggo of the day!

We are told Molly is a 2-year-old Boston terrier, and is a fur-nado of fun, full of puppy energy!

Her family rescued her a year and a half ago, after she started life on a rough note at a puppy mill.

Now that she is living her best life with her human family, she has been allowed to unleash her inner wild child!

Ruggles says Molly can be a handful at times because she is full of energy and sass, but her adoptive family wouldn’t have it any other way!

Molly is quite the ball player and would play fetch 24/7, but she also likes to watch GMC every morning. What a loyal viewer!

And today will be a fine day for fetch, zoomies or strolls in the park.

It will be mainly cloudy again and cool, with temperatures in the 40s, but it is November in Northeast Ohio after all!

Heads up: Muddy paws are a lot more likely on Friday as rain returns, so prepare for a puddle palooza and enjoy the quiet weather on this Thursday!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter