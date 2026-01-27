Too cold Tuesday Dog Walking Forecast

CLEVELAND — Extreme Cold Warnings for the morning walk, lake-effect snow for the afternoon walk. Anyway you look at it, if you're out for a walk, layers.

Sort of like Gilbert. Maybe more than just a hoodie, though. Mandy tells us Gilbert loves walks and is hoping for some snow to play in. Gilbert, I think we have enough!

We're just now getting the sidewalks cleared in most neighborhoods, which means that walking to your favorite winter farmer's market will be better today, but still brutally cold.

Bundle up!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter