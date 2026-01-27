Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Too cold Tuesday Dog Walking Forecast

Extreme Cold Warnings for the morning walk, lake-effect snow for the afternoon walk. Anyway you look at it, if you're out for a walk, layers.
Meet Gilbert!
Sort of like Gilbert. Maybe more than just a hoodie, though. Mandy tells us Gilbert loves walks and is hoping for some snow to play in. Gilbert, I think we have enough!

We're just now getting the sidewalks cleared in most neighborhoods, which means that walking to your favorite winter farmer's market will be better today, but still brutally cold.

Bundle up!

