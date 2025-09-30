Top Gun? More Like "Top Sun" from our Dog of the Day: Maverick!

Keep your eye on the sky today... Not for rain or clouds... but for Maverick!

Today's Dog Walking Forecast features an almost 3-year-old loyal News Channel 5 viewer.

He's up early and catched Good Morning Cleveland at 5 and 6am before his morning walk with his baby brother Cooper and cat sister Dixie.

Erin Lancaster says Maverick and Cooper are becoming quite good friends now that Cooper is "sharing" his "real food" with him!

Love it!

Also loving this weather... Sunshine, warm temps, breezy northeast wind... no worries!

No rain either for at least a week.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

