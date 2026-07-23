Triple the fun for a fall-like Dog Walking Forecast

THREE for the price of one!

Check out this puptacular girl power trio!

We've got Chelsea in back, Tina to the left, and Sandy to the right!

Their pawrents are Lory and Dennis Arthur, and this party of five lives in Parma!

They told News 5 that Chelsea is a Shih Tzu-Corgi mix, or affectionately known as a Shorgi; Tina’s a purebred Yorkie; and Sandy’s a Maltese-Yorkie mix or a Morkie!

For this tiny crew, they may notice a chill in the air today!

It will be MUCH cooler.

Temperatures may get stuck in the 60s for some. That is feeling more like October!

A couple of stray showers will be possible, but nothing like Tuesday's ruff furcast.

Their gorgeous fur may be blowing in the breeze today too!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

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