Pepper's forecast calls for fetch!

Meet Pepper, a rescue from Chardon! Linda Davey says this good girl loves two things: playing ball and getting treats for a job well done.

Tuesday morning may require a shorter round of fetch. It's frosty and chilly out there, so both Pepper and her humans may be happier waiting for the afternoon.

Sunshine takes over with highs near 52°, giving Pepper much better weather for a longer walk and some extra time chasing that ball.

And yes, treats afterward are definitely in the forecast.

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