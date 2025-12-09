Tuesday Dog Walking Forecast: Frigid, snowy, then windy

CLEVELAND — Stay toasty this Tuesday morning!

Wendy Kloss sent in this photo; the pair is five years old, and they’re pros at cuddling their way through winter mornings.

Stitch and Gracie will need to trade the formal wear for winter wear!

Especially needed this morning. Brutal. Single–digit wind chills for that first walk.

Get out early because I'm tracking light snow for midday. Only minor accumulations are likely.

After the snow tapers, temps rebound. We’ll reach the mid-30s this afternoon, but it gets windy. Gusts over 30mph possible.

Your evening walk looks dry too, but that's not the trend all night. Rain and snow become more widespread overnight and into Wednesday.

