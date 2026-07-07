Tuesday Dog Walking Forecast is GREAT for long walks... or rides

CLEVELAND — Valentino is ready for another adventure... as long as it involves a car ride.

Jessica and Kenna Wiley shared this photo of their golden doodle, who's just over a year old. Valentino loves going for walks, but he'd rather cruise with the windows down. His cool dog goggles let him safely stick his head out the window, ears flapping in the breeze.

His favorite destination? Starbucks, of course. A pup cup is always worth the trip.

When he's back home, Valentino keeps busy playing with his favorite squeaky toys and hanging out with his Havanese "uncles," Willie and Rusty.

As for today's weather... you may need to wait a little before heading out.

Morning fog could make for a gray start, but sunshine returns through the afternoon with highs near 80 degrees. It'll stay muggy, so both you and your pup may appreciate plenty of water and a few breaks in the shade.

And if Valentino has any say... skip the walk and just take the scenic drive.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter