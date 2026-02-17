Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tuesday's Dog Walking Forecast is looking pup-tastic

Tuesday's Dog Walking Forecast is looking pup-tastic
CLEVELAND — It's been wonderful in Wadsworth lately.

That could be from the warmth and sunshine, or it could also be because of Oliver. A 6-year-old lab mix who loves walks in ANY type of weather.

When the temps go down, Oliver suits up. Ericha and Ernie help put the boots and coat on while amping up for some serious tail sniffing.

The weather today should allow for some coat-free tail sniffing. We're in the middle and upper 50s this afternoon. Enjoy a long walk today because rain returns tomorrow.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's Dog Walking Forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

