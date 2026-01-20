Tuesday's Dog Walking Forecast: Protect Your pups!

CLEVELAND — Today's BRUTAL COLD is built for today's dog of the day. Say hello to Penny. A 10-year-old Pitbull/Aussie mix with a preference for inside activities. Specifically watching TV!

Penny especially loves the Saturday morning APL Pet of the Day with Allan Nosoff and her weekday doses of General Hospital. Sounds like their Mentor house is full of warm cuddles with Penny and her two sheltie siblings.

You'll need them today. All the cuddles. Single-digit temps and wind chills 15 degrees BELOW zero! We'll see a TON of sun this afternoon, but temps only manage to warm into the teens. Brutal.

Maybe multiple short walks on the commercial breaks today, Penny!

