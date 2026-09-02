USE CAUTION on Wednesday dog walks...it will be steamy and stormy

Even for the most avid walker, hiker, or outdoor doggos, like our dog of the day, you need to use extra caution today!

It is going to be dangerously hot and humid, with a few strong storms too!

Meet Jesse!

His dog mom, Ann Thal, shared with Good Morning Cleveland that Jesse is three years old and is very loved by both Ann and Julie Evonna.

He found his furever family when he was adopted through Caring Hearts For Canines, located in North Carolina.

As mentioned above, Jesse is an avid hiker with the Cleveland Hiking Club.

Get this! Jesse has hiked 2000 miles! Get all of his four legs plenty of steps!

But we all, humans and dogs alike, need to be careful today because the furcast is calling for super steamy temperatures.

It will feel like the upper 90s to low 100s across all of NEO.

Plus, we will be dodging on-and-off showers and storms. Some of those storms could pack a punch and become severe!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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