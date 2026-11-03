Very Warm Walks for the pups today

Meet Ted E. Bear and Lily Rose, out enjoying some prime sniffing territory along the Black River at Harbor Walk in Lorain. Susan Santanio sent in this great shot.

And honestly, these two have the right idea.

Once a few early showers get out of here, we’re talking sunshine, a breeze and mid 70s this afternoon. That’s about as good as November dog-walking weather gets around here.

Take advantage of it, pups. Wednesday may require the raincoat.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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