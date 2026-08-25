Wag your tails! The weather is furbulous for dog walks!

To help give our furcast, meet our dog of the day! This beauty is named Otto!

His dog momma, Michele Wolske, sent News 5 this photo of Otto and told us he is a rottie/ Bernise mix,

Do you think Otto was a model in another life?

He is picture-perfect, just like the weather today!

Otto loves going on walks, and we can all go on extra-long walkies today!

It will be terrific! Plan for a dry day, low humidity, light winds, and comfortable temps in the mid and upper 70s!

Enjoy your day, good boys and girls!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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