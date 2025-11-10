Walk easy today... It's a slick dog walking forecast

Meet Auggie, the sun-loving English Bulldog sent in by Heather!

This little guy was all about living the good life... whether he was rolling around in his kiddie pool, basking against the neighbor’s garage to soak up every ray, or lounging on his very own picnic table like the king of summer himself. My kind of summer!

Something tells me Auggie would not be thrilled about today’s weather forecast. Our first snowfall of the season has arrived, and instead of warm sunshine, we’ve got lake-effect snow, temps in the 30s, and wind chills that will have you feeling like it’s in the teens.

Hang in there, pup parents — warmer walks will return eventually, but today’s definitely one of those slower, watch-your-step type walks!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

