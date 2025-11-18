Walking in a wintry, messy mix today

Meet King Milo!

He is our dog of the day, or the top dog if you will!

His dog momma, Cynthia M, told News 5 he is a "do it his own way" 5-year-old Yorkshire Terrier who lives in South Euclid.

Milo, in most cases, loves to go for walks (although he may not love today's furcast), but then just slowly walks, falling behind a good distance, and then runs a little to catch up.

He keeps his human on a short leash and is kind of stubborn.

He will stop when they need to cross the street to be carried across...like the royalty he is!

He also gets plenty of beauty rest (clearly). A true nap king!

He lies around most of the day and looks out into the backyard (we are not jealous at all!)

He also loves his belly rubs, lap rubs, and treats, especially the fancy bone and meat treats he gets from his friend David!

And he is quite clever and avoids being around when there's work being done, inside or outside ~ he runs the other way.

He knows when to make a clean getaway, no “ruff” labor for this guy!

Milo may just want to be carried to do all of his business today!

A wintry, messy mix is expected to move through Northeast Ohio.

The sidewalks and back decks could be a little slick in the morning, but should become all chilly and rainy during the afternoon.

It will remain chilly, too, so get your best doggie sweater ready!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

