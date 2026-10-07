"Wanna go outside?!" Wednesday is another great day for dog walks!

Happy Wednesday! Another b-e-auuuutiful day ahead!

To help share the wonderful furcast... meet our dynamic duo, Maybellene and her big sister CC Rider!

If you couldn't tell, these two cuties are Deadhead girls and live with their dog mom, Bertha Rose, in Ashland!

Maybellene is in the front and cheesing for the camera!

Bertha Rose told News 5 that they are 4-year-old Boxers and, true to their breed, have big personalities & extreme happiness at all times!

We need more of these two every day!

And Wednesday is made for walking! After a chilly start, it will be warmer with afternoon temps in the 70s.

It will be a bit breezy, so let your fur fly! There is a teeny shower chance later today, but they look isolated and light.

Stay cool, doggos!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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