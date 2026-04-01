Warm doggy coats and muddy paws on Wednesday

Happy Wednesday!

Meet this cutie and dog of the day named Groot!

His dog mom, Lisa Dinnin, sent Good Morning Cleveland this pawesome photo of Groot looking so cute!

He is a retriever, so he loves bringing us anything he can, especially sticks!

Those are his favorite toys.

Although he loves to fetch them, he never destroys a toy.

His favorite treat is pepperoni...or should we say pupperoni!

As for our dog walking forecast, thankfully, severe storms have moved out of NEO, but the rain has not.

On and off chilly rain is expected all day today, so plan for soggy, chilly doggies!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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