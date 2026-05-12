Warming up for dog walks today!

CLEVELAND — Woof woof, Willow!

This beauty is our dog of the day!

Brooke Riemenschneider sent News 5 this photo of her doghter and honestly, we’re mutts about her!

We were also told that Willow is a rescue from One of A Kind Pets in Akron.

Willow loves soaking up sunshine and investigating bugs, which makes her costume absolutely paw-fect

If you look at this picture closely, you’ll spot one of Willow’s most fetching features: she has two different eye colors!

Very cool! Speaking of cool....it is downright cold this morning!

After a frosty morning, temperatures will rebound into the mid and upper 60s by the afternoon.

Clouds will be increasing too, along with breezy southwest winds that may have your pup's ears flapping in the breeze

Rain will start moving back into our northern communities by this evening.

Plan for soggy doggies by tonight and into Wednesday morning!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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