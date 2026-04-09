We love Lucy and dog walking forecasts!

We love Lucy!

That's because she is our doggie of the day!

Claudia Ott, Lucy's dog momma, told News 5 that Lucy is 3 years old.

She is a fur-tastic mix of Boston Terrier and Frenchy!

Unfortunately, she had a ruff start to life in a puppy mill, the Ott's tell us Lucy never had the chance to act like a dog in that awful environment.

Thankfully, she was rescued by her human family six months ago!

Lucy...is home!

Even though she still doesn't want too much affection yet, she is still a little sweetheart.

Now, let's talk about the dog walking forecast, because Mother Nature's got some splainin to do today, because the rainin' will be falling on some by this afternoon!

The best chance is in the northern half of our viewing area (so basically along and north of US-30).

You will still have plenty of dry time for "sniffaris", but you might need to paws and grab that umbrella.

Plus, it will still be very warm! Highs will be in the low 70s for many.

Now that's something to bark about! Give me a big ol "woof woof"!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter