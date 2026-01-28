Wednesday Dog Walking Forecast: More Cold Advisories

CLEVELAND — For such a little cutie, Sophie has an extreme "like!" Check out the photo; the snow on the face gives it away. Bobbi Noe says her 5-year-old Bichon LOVES the snow. Sophie, you're white as snow. The snow is probably higher than you. Be safe!

A little white dog loving snow can be a concern, but only if the dog doesn't like snow. I can picture it now, Sophie leaping from spot to spot across the yard, barely poking her head out of the snow.

Thankfully, there's no heavy snow on the way. Only brief bursts of lake effect. Shouldn't be much for Cuyahoga Falls if anything. Temps are still brutally cold, but that's nothing new. Are we used to the cold yet? There's still time; we won't see 20s/30s until next week.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter