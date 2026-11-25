Woof Woof! It's the Wednesday before Thanksgiving!

We are all so thankful for dogs!! They make the world a better and cuter place!

And check out this good looking pup and our dog of the day, Chewie!

Chewie's pawrent, Joseph Dilley told News 5 that she is a 9 years old Shih Tzu/terrier mix.

He also said she loves to sleep and cuddle and would sell her soul for an olive! Get this girl a muttini!

But Chewie, we recommend getting all the snuggles and cuddles in on rainy Thanksgiving and get outside today while it is dry!

Temperatures will be seasonable in the mid and upper 40s with a slight breeze. Enjoy it, pups!

All the doggies will be soggy on Turkey Day!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter