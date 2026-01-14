Wednesday's Dog Walking Forecast: Coats and Boots

CLEVELAND — Taking cues from Finley today: Boots and Coats. Temps may be mild to start, but we take a DIVE midday.

Dropping from 40 degrees at noon into the 20s by the evening commute. That means rain showers will mix over to snow showers.

Maybe get that longer walk taken care of this morning. At least that's what I'm recommending Candace and Finley do.

Three years ago, Candace rescued Finley from Maggie's Mission Rescue. Since then, Finley has grown to love Northeast Ohio's winters.

