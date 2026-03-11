Wednesday's Dog Walking Forecast: Waves of storms

CLEVELAND — Since we started doing the Dog Walking Forecast and showcasing your dogs, I've enjoyed the stories and the history we have with our pups and our best friends.

Today's pup brought an extra big smile to my face.

Barbara Dolan from Olmsted Twp rescued Bob from the streets in December!

Bob was very sick. They fought through all of his problems together. Building a bond. They're best friends now.

Both Bob and Barbara are anxiously waiting for warmth. We've had it. Briefly. But the trend is for warmer weather as we roll into spring.

This "at least 12-year-old puppy," will be thrilled as we turn the corner to spring. Warmer, outdoor walks are ahead.

Be careful today. Yes, it is warmer, but also VERY active. We'll be dodging thunderstorms all day with an elevated flood threat and damaging wind gusts.

