WET DOG ALERT: Find out when to try and get your walkies in today

Check out this "ulti-mutt" pair!

Scruffy and Patches are a dynamic duo and our dogs of the day!

The Halls sent News 5 these pictures of Scruffy, a 4-year-old male Aussie doodle, and his 8-year-old sister, Patches, a 9-year-old Jack Russell Terrier.

Both of these pups are still close with their furry mommas, too!

Scruffy is highly attached to his mother, Brianna, who is 10 years old. Patches is obsessed with her mother, Ella, who is 12!

Talk about keeping it in the fur-mily! We absolutely woof it! Both pups also enjoy car rides, belly rubs, playing fetch, and walks!

But today's walking furcast is looking soggy for the doggies!

Rain will increase in coverage throughout the morning, so even if you leave the doggy door bright (or dark) and early, it will likely already be damp.

Muddy paws and widespread showers are likely by mid-morning and through the mid-afternoon.

Showers will break apart during the afternoon and evening, offering a few dry windows to sneak outside for a quick sniffari.

However, doggos, get ready to shake it off, and pawrents, we recommend keeping a towel handy for the after-walk/potty-break wipe-downs!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

