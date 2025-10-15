Wet puppy paws this morning

Midweek woofs to you, weather watchers! 🐾🌥️

Meet Rocky — the four-legged flash! Cathy says nobody can catch him, and we believe it. This speedy pup is always on the move, whether he’s sprinting around the yard or hanging out the car window to feel that wind in his fur.

Talk about fast and fur-ious!

Despite his zoomies, Rocky’s a friendly fellow who loves making new pals on his adventures.

As for today’s fur-cast: a few light morning sprinkles before clouds take over and temps cool down — highs around 60 degrees.

Not exactly open-window weather, but perfect for a cozy road trip with the windows cracked just enough for one happy co-pilot named Rocky.

