Wet then warmer Wednesday Dog Walking Forecast

CLEVELAND — My kind of forecast AND dog. A mix. Of everything. Dean Nielsen from Mantua sent us Oslo. A 3.5-year-old mix. Mixed eyes. Maybe Border Collie? Either way, we love him like he loves to run. Dean says Oslo has never met a stick or downed tree branch he did not want to play with.

Similarly, we're mixing everything into the weather forecast.

Scattered rain with embedded rumbles of thunder through midday, temps soaring to near 60 degrees this afternoon with a gusty southwest wind.

Enjoy it. We're spring-like for a couple more days.

We mix winter cold and snow back into Ohio this weekend.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's Dog Walking Forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

