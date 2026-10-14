WET WALKS: Soggy Doggies in the morning

Grab the doggy ponchos and umbrellas...this morning is looking a little ruff!

To help share Good Morning Cleveland's furcast, meet our dog of the day, Bruce!!

This baby was only 13 weeks old when his dog mom, Brittany Ehrnsberger, shared this photo with News 5.

This good boy loves going on walks and being outside.

And while Wednesday is starting wet... it looks drier later today.

The best chance for rain is this morning, with a few lingering showers in our south region during the afternoon.

The doggie poncho can have a dual purpose too, because it will be MUCH cooler. Thank goodness for the fur coats, am I right?!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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