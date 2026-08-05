Wet Wednesday Dog Walks? Yes, but only for some

Woof Woof!

Happy Wednesday, doggies!

Meet our dog of the day...Indy!

Her dog momma is Rita Reitknecht, and she sent in this pupdorable picture of her dog Indy.

News 5 has been told that Indy is a sweet and a little spicy pit bull!

Not to mention she's looking fur-bulous in her adorable sweater. We give her two paws up!

No need for sweaters today...We will be sweatin' and pantin' for walks today.

It will be warm and a bit more humid with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

A few downpours are possible in the afternoon and evening, especially if your furever family lives along and east of I-71.

The biggest concern will be gullywashers or downpours as well as lightning!

Keep your eyes to the skies, puppers!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter