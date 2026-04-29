Wet Wednesday Walks!

Hey, Birdie Bee, can you paws what you’re doing and pass the remote to turn on News 5?!

Gracie Carpenter is Birdie Bee's dog momma, and she told Good Morning Cleveland that they are from Akron!

She also said that if they aren’t walking, they are watching News 5 and appreciate starting their day with us! Which is downright pawesome!

As for starting your day, the weather is a little ruff. Plan for rain to return soon!

By mid-morning, rain will be widespread! Get ready for muddy paws for most of the day because rain will continue until late afternoon.

Don't furget...the chill is also going to be returning with temperatures digging into the 40s as the rain comes to an end later today.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter