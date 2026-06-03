Whether you're walking, barking, or running, it will be another beaut!

Meet sweet and smiley Sadie!

This puptacular pooch is our dog of the day!

Her pawrents, Jeff and Trisha Kramer, sent News 5 this pawesome photo of Sadie.

She was rescued by her humans when she was just 7 months old.

She will turn 8 years young this October!

Her favorite hobbies include chasing squirrels, playing keep-away with the ball, barking at any animal on TV, and yelling at her brother when he’s being naughty!

No matter what Sadie has planned for today, the furcast is looking doggone good!

More sun, more warmth, less wind! A win, win, win!

Plan for tons of sun with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s with light northerly winds.

Have a barktacular day!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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