Windy, cold and rainy for today's dog walking forecast

Howdy from the barnyard, weather wranglers! 🐾💨

Today’s top dogs are Max and Lucy, Mackenzie Carroll’s spoiled (and proud of it!) farm pups.

These two aren’t just living the country life; they’ve got a barn doghouse so fancy it comes with its own thermostat. Talk about creature comforts!

Make sure you're bundled up before heading out the door for your walk.

Meanwhile, Max and Lucy will be snug as bugs in their heated hideout, probably judging the cows for not upgrading their stalls.

As for today’s fur-cast: cold and windy for everyone, with temps stuck in the 40s and gusts up to 30–40 mph.

Lake-effect rain showers will dampen the north side, while the south stays a bit drier — prime weather to hunker down in a cozy doghouse and wait out the woofs of wind.

