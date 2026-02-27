Windy, warmer Friday Dog Walking Forecast

CLEVELAND — I know one pup for sure that LOVES the warmth in the forecast.

Maya!

Maya is a rescue from Mexico. David Howson says she is anxiously waiting for warmer weather.

Howson and his family watch the news every morning before work and before walks.

Five-year-old Maya is looking forward to spring so she can run on the beach.

Not the best time of year for beach running, but we're close. Today we're pushing middle 50s. There's a strong enough southwest wind, too, so the cold air over the lake should stay over the lake. No lake breeze today.

Different story tomorrow as our next clipper rolls through. Winter isn't finished yet.

