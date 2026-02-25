Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Windy Wednesday Dog Walking Forecast

CLEVELAND — Check out Eddie, a 7-year-old Basset Hound who looks like one of the best cuddlers around.

Steve and Susan Forsyth sent us this photo of Eddie doing one of his favorite things. Chilling out on the couch.

We've had a lot of that lately with the cold and snow. But I'm urging you to get outside today.

It'll be windy but warmer and brighter!

You'll have a narrow window to get out before the cold comes back. The same wind flapping those Basset Hound ears will also bring the cold back.

We're dropping from the middle 40s into the 30s by sunset.

Don't worry if you miss the warmth, it's back Friday!

