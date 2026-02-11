Winter is back for the Wednesday Dog Walking Forecast

CLEVELAND — This pair of rescues must be frequent watchers of Good Morning Cleveland, as they're prepared for the weather!

Temps have dropped back into the 30s and will hold there all day.

Lake effect snow is also in the forecast.

Perfect day for cuddles.

Michelle Lamm agrees, especially with her pair of rescues.

These pups love camping and cuddles.

Probably not much camping lately, but cuddles have been maxed.

Rusty is a 10-year-old Pug, Terrier and Beagle mix. Under the other end of the blanket is Sir Butters of Scotch. LOL or Butterscotch for short. He's a 3-year-old Golden Retriever/Shepherd mix.

Both rescues, both cuddlers, both perfect!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's Dog Walking Forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

