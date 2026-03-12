Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Winter is back for your Thursday Dog Walking Forecast

CLEVELAND — We can handle a forecast like this with a face like that. That is Beau.

He's a 4-year-old Golden Retriever, and Kelsey Ladegaard says he's the best boy.

Maybe that's because he's the self-appointed household vacuum! I bet that comes in handy with his toddler brothers running around.

Beau picks up and happily cleans up EVERYTHING his brothers drop. Zero crumbs left behind!

Which we could have Beau pick up winter's crumbs.

I guess these are more than just crumbs, though.

Temps are stuck in the 30s all day with a couple of rain/snow showers just before sunset. Bundle up and enjoy your dog walks today.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's Dog Walking Forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

