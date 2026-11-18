Brrr—ark! Tuck your tails and mind the frost, it's a frigid start to the day!

Grab the doggie sweaters, because it's paws-itively chilled out there!

To help warm your hearts, let's give a round of app-paws to this fashionista and dog of the day, Daisy!

Daisy wishes you a belated Happy Halloween with her very festive bow! You can tell by her smile, she is feeling pretty pawesome.

Her pawrents are Theo &Heather Cebulla and they submitted this puporable picture of Daisy!

The Cebulla's tell us that Daisy is an Airedale Terrier who loves fall walks and being outside in the cooler weather!

Her fur coat probably keeps her nice and toasty which is purrfect on this frigid morning!

After a frosty start, the sunny sky and southerly winds will help warm us up nicely.

Plan for furbulous walking weather this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 50s!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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