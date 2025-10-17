Dog walking forecast for Oct. 17

OH. EM. GEE!! Just look at this teddy bear/dog of the day. What a doll!

This precious pup is Dutton, and he is just a baby!

His dog mom, Kris Monaco, told News 5 that Dutton is only 5 months old and is a Bernadoodle.

If you could not tell from his puppograph, his fluff is as soft as a cloud. Although from behind, we are told he’s rocking a Joe Dirt mullet. Talk about a paw-ty in the back!

He hails all the way from Utah, but he planted his paws in NEO with his furever family, who absolutely adore him and all the craziness he brings.

And don't let his puppy eyes fool you, he's got beauty AND brains!

Dutton has graduated from preschool, kindergarten and will be starting 1st grade soon!

He is also a big fan of Good Morning Cleveland and watches every day (thanks, Dutton!).

And this morning's walk is going to fuuurrezzing! Bundle up in those doggie sweaters (and throw one on the humans too) because temperatures will only be in the 30s and low 40s!

After the frigid morning, the afternoon will be slightly milder with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Much of the day will be dry, but an isolated shower with increasing clouds is also expected.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter