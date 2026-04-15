WOOF! More storms and soggy doggies today

More storms are expected today, woof!

But at least we have another furbulous dog of the day!

Meet Emmit!

His mom, Marlene, told News 5 that Emmit and his family live in Kent, and they simply adore him!

He was adopted several years ago from the Portage County APL and is likely a lab husky mix.

He loves going on walks, car rides, chasing squirrels, and being groomed-“spa day”.

Whether they like it or not, a lot of soggy doggies might be due for a bath after today’s weather.

Showers and storms are likely early Wednesday, especially near the lake.

We may get a short break to shake off the first round before another round rolls in from west to east.

Those loud booms, flashes of lightning, and gusty winds can be scary for our furry friends, so be sure to keep an eye on them and check for weather alerts.

Take a cue from your pup: find your cozy, safe spot, snuggle up, and ride out the storm together.

We will try to dry out for a few hours before another round of storms rolls through from west to east.

These storms could spook all your animals with loud booms, lightning, and gusty winds!

Follow their lead and know where your safe place would be during severe storms!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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