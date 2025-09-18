Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherDog Walking Forecast

Actions

Xena helps us 'Dock Dive' into a beautiful walk for September 18

RIGHT NOW FROM NEWS 5: Here's your full Power of 5 Weather Forecast for Cleveland, Akron, and all of Northeast Ohio.
Xena helps us 'Dock Dive' into a beautiful walk for September 18
slot0.jpg
Posted

Xena (possibly named after the Warrior Princess?!) is our dog of the day. She's a 7-year-old ATHLETE!

In addition to her favorites of hiking, swimming and car rides, Xena is quite the celebrity.

She knows 30 tricks, has an Expert Trick Dog Title, and two Dock Diving Titles!

No trick with this forecast. I'm talking all sunshine and hot, summer heat.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter
Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.