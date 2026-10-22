You'll never guess where our dog of the day is from!

News 5 has been featuring dogs for our dog walking furcast for about a year now... and I believe this is a first!

Our dog of the day, Kiki, was originally born in Lagos, Nigeria! He also lived in Ghana for a few months as well. A very well traveled pooch!

His pawrent, Irrainia Sutton shared this adorable photo of Kiki!

Kiki was only 8 months old when he arrived in the states and has been in America for almost two years now!

Sutton says Kiki loves it in America and especially loves to hike different trails and taking road trips with his furever family.

He was not used to seeing grass and trees in Africa, so he really loves to stop and smell the roses!

And the sniffaris are going to be pawesome again today!

It will be chilly in the morning, comfortable and seasonal in the afternoon with temps in the 60s.

Sniff on!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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