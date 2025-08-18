Your August 18 dog walking forecast

Great day for a walk with your dog.

Zoey, an 8-year-old from Massillon, is helping us kick off the work week.

Expect plenty of sun today, with temperatures ranging from near 80 to the upper 80s inland off Lake Erie.

It'll be breezier along the North Coast, but no rain until Tuesday.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter