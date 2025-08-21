Your August 21 dog walking forecast

Today's dog walking forecast is showcasing an incredible dog duo. Thanks to me getting my names mixed up yesterday. I have the names sorted, and we're all good moving forward.

Back to the dogs, though, 3-year-old Lilly is a Labradoodle, and Teddy is short for "Teddy Bear."

Great pups with a not-so-great forecast. We're cloudy and cool again today. The sun will come out tomorrow, and temps rebound QUICKLY heading into the weekend!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter