Your August 22 dog walking forecast

Say hello to Mocha!
Say hello to Mocha! She is a Certified Therapy Dog and visits residents at their county homes in addition to shut-ins at their church.

For your walk today, maybe take the long way. Low humidity, great temps and more sunshine than we've had in a few days!

We'll bring back the rain and cooler temps early next week.

