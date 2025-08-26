Your August 26 dog walking forecast

Hey there, Daisy!

You and the rest of the Book Family should have an incredible day for a walk.

We're still dodging some lake effect rain, but most of the day we're dry, bright and cool.

High temps are hitting near 70 degrees for the second day in a row.

Enjoy!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

