Your August 26 dog walking forecast

Hey there, Daisy!
You and the rest of the Book Family should have an incredible day for a walk.
We're still dodging some lake effect rain, but most of the day we're dry, bright and cool.
High temps are hitting near 70 degrees for the second day in a row.
Enjoy!
Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.
Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android
Click here to view our interactive radar.
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter
Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter