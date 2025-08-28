Your August 28 dog walking forecast

George Fay wanted to help us all get our pups out and about today.

This is Cesar. Gorgeous start to our day with a long walk in the 40s and 50s.

It'll get breezy today as temps jump back into the 70s.

It'll also get cloudy, eventually, leading to rain.

Plan on rain sliding south across Northeast Ohio this afternoon and evening.

