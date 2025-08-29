Your August 29 dog walking forecast

Happy Friday!
How about a pair of pups to kick off the weekend!
We're drying out, but it's taking a while to clear out.
The sun will make an appearance, but not enough to warm us much.
Temps today starting in the 50s and only rebounding into the mid-60s.
We're dry though!
Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.
Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android
Click here to view our interactive radar.
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter
Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter