Your August 29 dog walking forecast

Your August 29 dog walking forecast
Happy Friday!

How about a pair of pups to kick off the weekend!

We're drying out, but it's taking a while to clear out.

The sun will make an appearance, but not enough to warm us much.

Temps today starting in the 50s and only rebounding into the mid-60s.

We're dry though!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

