Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  WX Alerts 19  Closings/Delays
WeatherDog Walking Forecast

Actions

Your icy Thursday morning Dog Walking Forecast

Uli is our pooch of the day for our Dog Walking Forecast.
Meet Uli!
Posted

CLEVELAND — Happy Thursday!

Keith Alberts sent us this photo of Uli. He's a super smart Wheaten Terrier. And I agree, this pup knows German!

So, Uli, der Tag beginnt kalt und eisig, und es wird Schneefall vorhergesagt.

Google Translate for the win.

In English: It's a cold and icy start to the day with snow in the forecast.

So bundle up and walk easily!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's Dog Walking Forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter
Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.