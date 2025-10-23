Your October 23 dog walking forecast

Good morning from the couch crew! ☕🐾

Today’s dog is Rusty, Connie Simms’ adorable 4-month-old Havanese.

Every morning, Rusty curls up on the couch to watch Mike, Tiffany, and Trent while his humans sip their coffee.

He especially perks up when the dogs come on, so Rusty, this one’s for you, buddy!

As for today’s fur-cast: it’s one of those “blanket and coffee” kind of mornings — temps in the 40s, windy, with some lake-effect rain east of Cleveland.

Let's be glad we're in the 40s and not the 20s; this would be FEET of snow if we were cold enough!

Meanwhile, perfect weather for staying on the couch with your favorite morning crew and your favorite pup. 🐶🌧️

