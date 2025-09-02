Your September 2 dog walking forecast

Murphy is welcoming us back into the work week!

He's a 6-year-old beagle/cattle dog mix.

Elaine adopted Murphy from a local rescue.

Now, he enjoys eating, snoozing and giving the best doggie kisses!

No worries on your morning walk.

We're cool and cloud-free.

We stay cloud-free today, but temps soar.

Temperatures today are expected to return to near normal.

Enjoy the dry time, as rain returns late in the week.

