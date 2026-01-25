Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
17  WX Alerts 28  Closings/Delays
WeatherDog Walking Forecast

Actions

Your Sunday Frigid Dog Walking Forecast

Temps are in the teens/lower 20s with wind chills barely above zero. Layer up, walk easy, and we'll get through this snowfall.
Your Sunday Frigid Dog Walking Forecast
Posted

CLEVELAND — This is one of those "Where ya goin?" type photos! Today's dog of the day is Sasha. She's a frequent flyer with her mom. Typically heading to Utah to ski.

No need for the flight today, most are cancelled anyway. Plus, you can ski here!

We're in the middle of our first major winter storm of the season. Most of us get about a foot of snow today. Temps are in the teens/lower 20s with wind chills barely above zero. Layer up, walk easy, and we'll get through this snowfall.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter
Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.