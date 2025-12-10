Your wet and windy Wednesday Dog Walking Forecast

CLEVELAND — Robin from Massillon sent in this shot of Brutus, a 7-year-old rebel in a winter coat!

Robin says he’s spoiled, he throws full-on tantrums, and if you tell him "no," he jumps up on the sofa, sits up on his hind legs and flings himself into the cushions.

But his family in Perry Township loves him anyway, bad behavior and all.

Maybe don't tell Brutus "no" today. It's our first day this month in the 40s. Briefly.

Mild, wet, windy this morning, but temps are falling this afternoon, switching the rain back to snow this evening.

